An Israeli air strike near Tyre, a city in southern Lebanon. AFP
An Israeli air strike near Tyre, a city in southern Lebanon. AFP

News

US

'Hamas commander' killed in Lebanon worked for UN agency

Fateh Al Sharif was an UNRWA employee who was put on administrative leave without pay in March and was under investigation

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
United Nations

September 30, 2024