'Hamas commander' killed in Lebanon worked for UN agency

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un" target="_blank">UN </a>said on Monday that a purported Hamas commander in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon" target="_blank">Lebanon </a>killed in an Israeli strike was an employee. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/09/24/children-in-gaza-could-lose-five-years-of-learning-report-warns/" target="_blank">UN agency for Palestinian refugees</a> told <i>The National </i>that<i> </i>Fateh Al Sharif was “put on administrative leave without pay in March and was undergoing an investigation following allegations that the UNRWA received about his political activities”. The UN secretary general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric told <i>The National</i> that “contrary to what some have reported, he was not reinstated”. Sharif, his wife, son and daughter were killed in an air strike on Monday on Al Buss refugee camp, one of 12 camps for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, in the southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/24/israeli-lebanon-strikes-baalbek/" target="_blank">port city of Tyre</a>. The Israeli military announced it had “eliminated” Sharif in Lebanon, accusing him of having co-ordinated “terror activities” with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah" target="_blank">Hezbollah </a>members. Sharif “was responsible for co-ordinating Hamas' terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives”, the Israeli military claimed. “He was also responsible for Hamas' efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons. He led the Hamas terrorist organisation's force build-up efforts in Lebanon and operated to advance Hamas' interests in Lebanon, both politically and militarily.” Israel’s diplomatic mission in Geneva posted on X stating that Hamas had announced Sharif's death, saying that his “second job” was being a principal and the head of the UNRWA's teachers association in Lebanon. “This case proves that there is a deep problem in UNRWA, the way they do due diligence about who they are hiring,” the mission said. Israel, which has long called for the UNRWA to be dismantled, has accused the relief agency of complicity with Hamas, saying the Palestinian militant group was embedded within it. Several countries halted their funding to the UNRWA following accusations by Israel that some of the agency's staff were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which triggered the Gaza war. Most donors have since resumed their funding, while the UN conducts an internal investigation. The agency delivers essential aid and provides services to Palestinians both in the occupied territories, including Gaza, and in refugee camps abroad. The UN secretary general and others have said that there is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/12/no-alternative-to-unrwa-un-chief-says-during-donor-conference/" target="_blank">no alternative</a> to the UNRWA, and that the life-saving assistance it offers is needed more than ever amid the war in Gaza.