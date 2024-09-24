A Palestinian boy surveys damage to a room at a school after an Israeli air strike in Nuseirat. AFP
A Palestinian boy surveys damage to a room at a school after an Israeli air strike in Nuseirat. AFP

News

Children in Gaza 'losing hope without education'

Pupils in the enclave set to lose at least two years of education amid Israel's incursion

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

September 24, 2024