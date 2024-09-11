Morning strikes kill 26 Palestinians across Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israeli air strikes on Gaza killed 26 Palestinians across the enclave on Wednesday morning, according to the official Wafa news agency.

Thirteen people were killed in a strike on a house in Khan Younis, with several wounded taken to the European Hospital, while Apache helicopters reportedly fired at family homes across the southern city.

Nearby, a fisherman was killed off the coast of Al Mawasi, an Israeli army-designated "safe zone" where at least 40 people were killed in a Tuesday morning air strike and rescuers had to dig through nine-metre craters blasted into the sandy tent encampment.

Nine people also were killed at Jabalia refugee camp, including three women and two children, Wafa reported, with four others killed and 11 wounded in a strike on a house in Nuseirat refugee camp. Several people were missing after the Jabalia strike.

Attacks were also reported in Gaza city and Rafah, with "heavy fire" reported in Gaza city's Al Sabra and Zeitoun neighbourhoods.

The continuing strikes come as UN teams in northern Gaza are finishing a polio vaccination campaign for an estimated 640,000 children aged under 10 across the enclave.

While "pauses" in fighting have been implemented since the campaign began on September 1, they only apply to specific areas hosting medical centres used by the vaccination teams.

UN teams involved in the campaign have also been detained and fired at by Israeli forces, prompting anger from UN officials. They are scheduled to administer a second dose of the vaccine to children after about four weeks.

More than 41,000 Palestinians have now been confirmed killed across Gaza since the war began almost a year ago. Another 94,925 people were wounded, and about 10,000 are missing, according to the latest figures from the enclave's health ministry.

Hundreds more have been killed in the occupied West Bank, where five people died in an air strike on the city of Tubas on Wednesday morning.

The strike hit a group of people near the city's Al Tawhid mosque, Wafa reported, with Israeli soldiers preventing ambulances from reaching the wounded.

A "large-scale" attack was reported on the city overnight as soldiers imposed a curfew on the area, closed roads into the city, and helicopters and reconnaissance planes flew overhead.

Troops also stormed the Tubas Turkish Governmental Hospital and began inspecting ambulances, Wafa added.

A major raid was also carried out in the Tulkarm area, the site of a recent nine-day army operation which displaced residents and destroyed large swathes of the city and its refugee camp.

Hospitals in the city were also raided on Wednesday, according to Wafa.

About 40 people were killed in the recent raids on Tulkarm and Jenin, a West Bank city that was regularly raided by the Israeli army even before the Gaza war began.

While both cities are home to Palestinian militant factions, including members of Hamas, civilians are also often killed in the raids.

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

German plea Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the German parliament that. Russia had erected a new wall across Europe. "It's not a Berlin Wall -- it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on Ukraine, Zelenskyy told MPs. Mr Zelenskyy was applauded by MPs in the Bundestag as he addressed Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly. "Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this Wall," he said, evoking US President Ronald Reagan's 1987 appeal to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Greatest of All Time Starring: Vijay, Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Director: Venkat Prabhu Rating: 2/5