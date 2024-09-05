A man stands in front of burnt cars a day after an attack by Israeli settlers on the village of Jit near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. AFP
A man stands in front of burnt cars a day after an attack by Israeli settlers on the village of Jit near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. AFP

News

MENA

Tougher sanctions needed against Israel over West Bank settler attacks, think tank warns

US, EU, and UK must sanction Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir over rising settler attacks on Palestinians, says International Crisis Group

Holly Johnston
Holly Johnston

September 05, 2024