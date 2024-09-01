Smoke rises over Jenin camp during heavy clashes in the occupied West Bank on Saturday. EPA
West Bank Palestinians face violence even away from front lines

From lives lost to economic damage, the effects of Israeli incursions since the Gaza war started are widespread

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Deir Ibzi, West Bank

September 01, 2024