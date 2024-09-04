The reopening of the emergency department at Al Shifa Hospital, in Gaza city, months after the health complex was besieged by Israeli forces. AFP
Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital re-opens emergency department after brutal Israeli attack

Using salvaged equipment, staff get the 80-bed unit back in operation, amid fears of renewed attacks

Nagham Mohanna
September 04, 2024