Beyond the Headlines: What is the future of Gaza’s children living without education?

It is back to school for children all around the world, but not in Gaza.

Eleven months of war in the strip have devastated lives, homes, hospitals and infrastructure. Education has been virtually erased for hundreds of thousands of pupils. The classrooms in which they once learnt and played are now being used as shelters for displaced families, turning them into spaces they fear.

About 186 schools have been severely damaged or completely destroyed. More than 92 per cent have sustained some damage, with a third of UN-run schools having been directly hit. Children have been without education for 12 months and they’re now about to miss a second year.

More than 10,000 pupils and at least 400 teachers have been killed since October last year, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Education. Higher education has not been spared either, with all of Gaza’s universities destroyed or damaged. But it’s not just about the sheer scale of it. Many of Gaza’s intellectuals and academics have been killed. Notable educational landmarks have been completely erased as well.

Human rights groups are calling it scholasticide or educide - the complete wipeout of education.

On this week’s Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher hears from Asma Mustafa, a teacher in Gaza who is providing informal schooling to displaced children. She also speaks to Randa Ghazy, Mena media manager at Save the Children, about the long-term consequences of Gaza’s decimated education sector.

