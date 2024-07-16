In happier times, pupils attend class in a school run by UNRWA in Gaza City. The UN says 80 per cent of schools in the territory have been destroyed or damaged. AFP
In happier times, pupils attend class in a school run by UNRWA in Gaza City. The UN says 80 per cent of schools in the territory have been destroyed or damaged. AFP
The longer Gaza's pupils are out of school, the tougher it is to secure lasting peace
Janine di Giovanni is the executive director of The Reckoning Project and a visiting fellow at Yale Law School Schell Centre for Human Rights
16 July, 2024
Latest
Most Read
Top Videos