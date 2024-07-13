Mohammed Abushahab, UAE ambassador to the UN, delivered the Emirates' statement at the UNRWA annual pledging conference.
Mohammed Abushahab, UAE ambassador to the UN, delivered the Emirates' statement at the UNRWA annual pledging conference.

News

UAE

UAE reaffirms support for UNRWA’s vital efforts in Gaza

The country joined 118 countries in voicing support for the UN Palestinian refugee agency

author image
The National

13 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Photo essayThe UAE's sea turtle conservation effort

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Grand Imam of Al Azhar

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE qualifiers of the Arab Reading Challenge

'You can't get emotional': Emirati surgeon on working in Gaza

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Beyond the HeadlinesWhat do Turkey’s warming relations with Syria mean for refugees?

Rafah under fire - global outcry and international repercussions

Families of hostages and supporters have been demonstrating and calling on Israel to reach a hostage deal with Hamas. Getty Images

ExclusiveGaza war ceasefire gaps narrow enough and could be closed soon, White House says

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Samsung Electronics Co.  is upping its bid to rival Apple Inc.  in wearables by launching a smart ring and releasing a new high-end wearable with a similar look and features as the Apple Watch Ultra.  Photographer: Lanna Apisukh / Bloomberg

Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss