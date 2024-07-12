Emirati surgeon Dr Hamed Al Ahmad has opened up to The National about carrying out his 'national duty' amid the violence and horror in Gaza. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Emirati surgeon Dr Hamed Al Ahmad has opened up to The National about carrying out his 'national duty' amid the violence and horror in Gaza. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

'You can't get emotional': Emirati surgeon recounts working in Gaza amidst bombings

Dr Hamed Al Ahmad saved many lives while working at the UAE's field hospital in Rafah

author image
Ali Al Shouk

12 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

'You can't get emotional': Emirati surgeon on working in Gaza

Sheikh Khaled attends military college graduation ceremony

Sheikh Mohammed expresses confidence in Dubai's private sector

Father fined Dh30,000 for custody breach in Abu Dhabi ruling

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Rafah under fire - global outcry and international repercussions

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Samsung Electronics Co.  is upping its bid to rival Apple Inc.  in wearables by launching a smart ring and releasing a new high-end wearable with a similar look and features as the Apple Watch Ultra.  Photographer: Lanna Apisukh / Bloomberg

Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah