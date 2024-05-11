UAE field hospital in Gaza's Rafah determined to stay operational despite Israeli assault

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE field hospital in Gaza’s Rafah has remained operational and dedicated to treating Palestinians, even amid the widening Israeli assault on the southern city in the ravaged Palestinian Strip.

The 150-bed hospital, inaugurated in December as part of the UAE's Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation, is situated in the centre of Rafah city.

Sultan Al Kabi, the director of the hospital, told The National on Saturday that despite the continuing shelling and Israeli operations in Rafah presenting challenges, the hospital is determined to deliver services.

"The UAE field hospital continues to receive injured people and provide treatment to patients despite the current situation in Rafah city," Mr Al Kabi said.

"The hospital is currently treating around 150 patients,” he added.

Israel on Monday began an assault on Rafah in search of Hamas battalions, despite warnings of high civilian casualties in the southern city, putting the ceasefire talks on the brink of total collapse as they reached a critical stage.

More than a million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter in Rafah, pushing the UN, the US and other countries to repeatedly warn against an Israeli assault on the city that would cause a “bloodbath”.

Despite the warnings, Israel continued with its operation, shelling different areas and sending tanks to several parts while seizing the border crossing with Egypt, pushing around 80,000 displaced Palestinians to flee.

The UAE has condemned “in the strongest terms the Israeli forces invasion and seizure of the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza" and warned against military escalation that threatens to cause the loss of more lives.

“We have received approximately 30 critical cases requiring surgical operations during the last three days," Mr Al Kabi said on Saturday.

The UAE hospital is used for general surgery and orthopaedics and offers anaesthetic services and intensive care for children and adults. It also provides internal medicine, dentistry, family medicine and psychiatric treatment.

It is being operated with the support of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Emirates Red Crescent.

The Israeli assault on Rafah was launched days after the UAE field hospital started fitting prosthetics for people who lost their limbs during Israel's war in Gaza.

Hours before the operation, the hospital performed a complex neurosurgery for a woman suffering from almost complete loss of movement in her left hand as a result of a gunshot wound to the upper limb and an injury to two major nerves.

More than 34,900 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began on October 7, after Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages.

The war has driven about 80 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million residents from their homes and destroyed apartments, hospitals, mosques and schools.

Israel's Rafah incursion has thrown Gaza's health care into deeper turmoil as foreign medical staff were ordered to leave several hospitals.

For the director of the Emirati filed hospital, the facility is determined to stay operational and continue providing medical services despite the numerous challenges.

"This hospital is considered a supporter of the medical sector in Gaza, and we will continue to provide treatment for the injured and patients admitted to the hospital,” he told The National.