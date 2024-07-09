UAE aid lorries arrive in Gaza from Karam Abu Salem crossing

Lorries loaded with 80 tonnes of aid from the UAE have reached the Gaza Strip via the Karam Abu Salem border crossing.

This is the first UAE aid convoy to reach the enclave since the Rafah border crossing closed on May 6 after Israel's military seized control.

It contained essential relief materials, food parcels, dates and tents.

Volunteers from the Gallant Knight 3 operation have started distributing aid to displaced Palestinians across the Strip, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

It comes a day after an aid ship from the UAE carrying urgent humanitarian supplies for the residents of Gaza set sail for the Egyptian port of Al Arish.

Since the launch of the aid mission in November, the UAE has provided 33,100 tonnes of urgent supplies to Gaza.

The figures, released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, illustrate that aid was delivered by 320 flights, seven ships and 1,243 lorries up until June 13.

Under the Gallant Knight 3 operation, the UAE has also established two hospitals, including a field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip and a floating hospital off the coast of Al Arish city.

It has also worked to set up five automatic bakeries and six desalination plants that produce 1.2 million gallons [more than 4.5 million litres] of clean drinking water a day to 600,000 people in the Gaza Strip.

A total of 3,382 tonnes of relief supplies were also sent to isolated parts of Gaza via aid drops.