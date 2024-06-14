UAE aid to Gaza in numbers: Extra 1,000 tonnes of urgent supplies delivered since May

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has provided 33,100 tonnes of urgent supplies to Gaza since November, when the country launched its aid mission to help those affected by the war in the enclave.

The figures, released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, show the aid was delivered by 320 flights, seven ships and 1,243 lorries up until June 13. That amounts to an additional 1,100 tonnes since May.

Two hospitals have also been established as part of the UAE's programme to help those in need in Gaza, including one with a centre to provide prosthetic limbs to Palestinians wounded during the war.

They include a field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip with 200 beds and more than 100 doctors, nurses, pharmacists and lab technicians. Since December 2, 20,783 cases have been treated.

The field hospital facility is used for general surgery and orthopaedics, while also offering anaesthetic services and intensive care for children and adults. It additionally offers internal medicine, dentistry, family medicine and psychiatric treatment.

The UAE has also provided a 100-bed floating hospital in Al Arish Port. The repurposed vessel – which has 100 medical and administrative staff on board – will remain docked off the coast of Al Arish to support relief efforts for Gaza.

It has operating rooms, intensive care facilities, a laboratory, a pharmacy and medical warehouses. The vast ship, which sailed from Khalifa Port, also has an evacuation plane and boat, as well as fully equipped ambulances. It has received 242 cases since February.

About 698 people from Gaza have also been brought to the UAE for medical treatment, accompanied by 764 family members.

Six desalination plants were provided by the UAE, capable of generating up to 1.6 million gallons of clean drinking water a day to 600,000 people.

The UAE also supplied five automated bakeries in Gaza which produce bread for up to 72,000 people, and enough flour for eight existing bakeries, which is helping to feed 17,140 people each day.

It comes as work is under way to rehabilitate several areas of Gaza’s biggest hospital.

Efforts are being carried out to restore parts of Al Shifa Hospital but it is being slowed down by the difficulty in obtaining materials due to border closures and Israeli restrictions on the entry of construction supplies to Gaza.

