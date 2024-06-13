Israel-Gaza war live: Israel launches air, sea and land strikes on Gaza 'safe zone'

<p>Israel’s military launched land, sea and air attacks on a designated civilian evacuation zone in southern Gaza on Thursday, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.</p><p>Hundreds of thousands are now living in tents and other temporary shelters in the town of Al Mawasi, a sandy, palm tree-dotted district on the coast, designated for displaced people from Rafah to shelter.</p><p>The Israeli army denied reports of strikes on Al Mawasi.</p><p>"Contrary to the reports from the last few hours, the IDF did not strike in the humanitarian area in Al Mawasi," it said.</p><p>More than one million people have fled Rafah into Al Mawasi, Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis. Two thirds of Gaza’s population, or 1.7 million people, are now estimated to be crammed into an area of 69 square kilomettes – less than a fifth of the enclave, Oxfam said.</p><p>Israeli army boats also fired at western areas of Rafah, Wafa said.</p>