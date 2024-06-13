Live Blog
A Palestinian wounded in an Israeli bombardment on a residential building owned by the Jabr family in Bureij refugee camp, is brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo / Saher Alghorra)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel launches air, sea and land strikes on Gaza 'safe zone'

Coastal town in Rafah designated a humanitarian area 'is under attack'

  • Hamas urges US to pressure Israel on ceasefire
  • Blinken leaves Mena region as ceasefire deal moves out of reach
  • Hezbollah vows to intensify attacks on Israel
  • Eastern Rafah almost entirely destroyed as Israeli strikes hit Gaza
  • Children in Gaza account for nearly 40% of minors killed in conflicts globally
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,202 with 84,932 injured
Updated: June 13, 2024, 5:08 AM