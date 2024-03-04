Israel accuses UNRWA of hiring hundreds of 'terrorists' as agency claims torture of staff

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel on Monday accused the UN agency for Palestinian refugees of employing hundreds of “terrorists”, shortly after the embattled agency said Israeli authorities had tortured some of its staff.

The UNRWA has faced a funding crisis since Israel in January accused about a dozen of its employees of involvement in the October 7 Hamas attacks on southern Israel.

An international uproar has led to the agency, which provides vital aid to Gaza, having its funding slashed.

Read More UN finds 'convincing' evidence Hamas members abused women

Two UN investigations into Israel’s allegations are ongoing.

The European Commission, the third biggest donor to the UNRWA after the US and Germany, has demanded a separate audit and wants to appoint experts to carry it out.

On Monday, Israel vastly increased the scope of its accusations against the UNRWA, saying the agency employed more than 450 terrorists from groups including Hamas.

“According to intelligence, over 450 terrorists belonging to terrorist organisations in the Gaza Strip, mainly Hamas, are also employed by UNRWA,” an Israeli military statement said.

The military released what it said were recordings of “a terrorist working as an Arabic teacher at an UNRWA school … describing his entry into Israeli territory and stating that he is holding female Israeli hostages” during the October 7 attack by Hamas.

The allegations came after the UNRWA accused Israeli authorities of detaining and mistreating several of its staff from the Gaza Strip.

Read More UNRWA able to continue its work for now, UN says

“Our staff have reported atrocious events while they were detained and during interrogations by the Israeli authorities,” the UNRWA said in a statement to The National.

"These reports included torture, severe ill-treatment, abuse and sexual exploitation.

“Some of our staff have conveyed to UNRWA teams that they were forced to confessions under torture and ill-treatment” while being asked about Hamas's October 7 attack.

“These forced confessions as a result of torture are being used by the Israeli authorities to further spread misinformation about the agency as part of attempts to dismantle UNRWA.

“This is putting our staff in Gaza at risk and has serious implications on our operations in Gaza and around the region.”

The UNRWA said it still has not received a response from Israeli authorities.

The UNRWA's chief, Philippe Lazzarini, accused Israel of waging a “deliberate and concerted” campaign against the agency to undermine its operations, and “ultimately” end them.

“Part of this campaign involves inundating donors with misinformation designed to foster distrust and tarnish the reputation of the agency,” Mr Lazzarini said.

“More blatant is the Israeli Prime Minister openly stating that UNRWA will not be a part of postwar Gaza.”