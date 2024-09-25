An elderly woman who fled her village in southern Lebanon takes refuge at a school being used as a shelter in Beirut. AFP
An elderly woman who fled her village in southern Lebanon takes refuge at a school being used as a shelter in Beirut. AFP

News

MENA

The state is on vacation, say Lebanese 'vigilantes' taking refugee emergency response into their hands

Almost 500,000 people displaced by Israel’s aerial bombardment need shelter, and squatting in empty buildings is a solution

Nada Homsi
Nada Homsi
Beirut and Choueifat

September 25, 2024