Nabih Berri re-elected as Lebanon's parliament Speaker

Veteran politician Nabih Berri was re-elected as Speaker of Lebanon’s parliament by simple majority for the seventh time in a row on Tuesday.

Mr Berri, 84, has served as Speaker since 1992. The position is reserved for a Shiite Muslim, under the country's political system.

He won by 65 votes in the 128-strong legislature ― the minimum number needed to secure the seat. Twenty-three votes were returned blank and 40 others were declared invalid. In 2018, he won by 98 votes.

Lebanon elected a new parliament on May 15, in the first legislative election since the country's economic meltdown began.

“I will serve the Lebanese country regardless of sect or political alignment,” Mr Berri said after his re-election.

"Let the differences and competition be for the best for Lebanon".

Mr Berri heads the Amal Movement and has been a close ally of the heavily armed Iran-backed Hezbollah since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

The new parliament is deeply divided with no coalition holding a majority. The Hezbollah group and its allies lost the advantage they had held since 2018, and now hold 61 seats — four short of an absolute majority.

Mr Berri called on his supporters on Monday to abstain from firing shots in the air to celebrate his seventh term as Speaker.

However, MP Sami Gemayel complained to Mr Berri during the session about the sounds of bullets shot into the air, apparently by the Speaker's supporters outside the parliament building.

"I issued a statement about this, what else can I do," Mr Berri replied.

Celebratory gunfire is frequent in Lebanon and often leads to deaths.

Most of the 27 Shiite MPs elected on May 15 are affiliated with either Amal or its ally Hezbollah, viewed as a terrorist organisation by several western countries.