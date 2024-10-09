Hezbollah claims hit on Israeli troops on Lebanese border as Netanyahu threatens Gaza-like destruction

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/08/israel-hezbollah-lebanon-sohil-hossein-hosseini/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> militants targeted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/05/how-israel-deceived-western-mediators-on-lebanon-ceasefire/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> soldiers near the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/07/haifa-lebanon-israel-beirut/" target="_blank">Lebanese</a> border village of Labbouneh on Wednesday morning, a day after Israel said it had killed two successors to Hezbollah's assassinated chief<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/01/hassan-nasrallah-burial-supporters/" target="_blank"> Hassan Nasrallah. </a> The Israeli troops were hit directly with rockets and artillery shells and forced to retreat, the Iran-backed group said. It also claimed an attack on troops attempting to enter the southern village of Blida, wounding several. The attacks by Hezbollah came shortly after the Israeli army said three soldiers had been seriously wounded in southern Lebanon earlier this week, and a day after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/05/netanyahu-criticizes-macron-over-call-to-halt-sales-of-arms-to-israel-used-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu </a>threatened further attacks on Lebanon. “You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza,” Mr Netanyahu said in a video message directed at Lebanese citizens. More than 2,000 people have been killed and 1.2 million have been displaced by Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the past year, which has now escalated into intense air strikes across the country and a ground invasion in the south. Mr Netanyahu also indicated Israel had killed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/01/hezbollah-hashem-safieddine-hassan-nasrallah/" target="_blank">Hashem Safieddine, </a>believed to have succeeded Hassan Nasrallah after his assassination in a Beirut air strike on September 27, without naming him. “We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah's replacement, and the replacement of the replacement,” Mr Netanyahu said. He did not specify what he meant by “replacement of replacement”. While Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Mr Safieddine had probably been “eliminated”, Hezbollah has not confirmed his death. Hezbollah fired some 100 rockets at the northern Israeli city of Haifa on Tuesday, its biggest attack on the city since the war began, and threatened more attacks aimed at the city if Israeli air strikes continue. It came shortly after a speech from Hezbollah deputy leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/08/israel-hezbollah-lebanon-sohil-hossein-hosseini/" target="_blank">Naim Qassem, </a>who for the first time said the group would support a ceasefire in Lebanon without tying it to a similar agreement in Gaza. Israeli attacks continued on Lebanon on Wednesday, with one person killed in a morning strike on Baalbek. Several people were wounded in the attack, including three members of one family, state media reported. Tehran remains on alert for an expected Israeli attack after a large missile barrage was fired at Tel Aviv last week in retaliation for the assassination of Nasrallah and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Quds Force Chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/07/esmail-qaani-iran-beirut/" target="_blank">Esmail Qaani</a> was also rumoured to have been killed in an Israeli air strike on the capital, with Iranian officials telling <i>Reuters</i> he has not been reachable for several days. His deputy Iraj Masjedi has denied the reports, saying Mr Qaani is in “good condition”.