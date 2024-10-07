Esmail Qaani: the head of Iran's elite foreign force is unaccounted for in Beirut

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Iran's Quds Force Commander<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/mena/who-is-esmail-qaani-the-new-iranian-elite-force-commander-1.959505" target="_blank"> Esmail Qaani</a> has not been heard from since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/05/hezbollah-repels-israeli-forces-at-lebanese-border/" target="_blank">Israeli strikes</a> on Beirut's southern suburbs last week, according to reports. Mr Qaani, 67, reportedly travelled to Lebanon after the assassination of Hezbollah leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/28/israeli-army-officially-announces-hezbollah-leader-hassan-nasrallah-killed/" target="_blank">Hassan Nasrallah</a> in an Israeli air strike. A number of high-level Hezbollah commanders have been killed in a series of strikes in the past month. Mr Qaani has been unaccounted for since last week, Reuters reported, quoting Iranian security officials. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/01/hezbollah-hashem-safieddine-hassan-nasrallah/" target="_blank">Hashem Safieddine</a>, Nasrallah's cousin and candidate as his successor, has also been missing since a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/04/israel-strikes-lebanon-syria-highway/" target="_blank">major strike</a> on Friday. A security source told <i>The National </i>on Saturday<i> </i>that there was still “no connection” as of Friday. Hours after a US air strike killed Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad on January 3, 2020, Mr Qaani – his deputy – was appointed to the role. As a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Quds Force oversees an array of militant proxies and organises Iran’s operations abroad. However, some observers said Mr Qaani has not projected the same strength as his – predecessor and has not managed to maintain the same relations among <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/06/israel-iran-militias-october-7-hamas/" target="_blank">Iran's allies and proxy networks</a>. In the years since Maj Gen Suleimani's death, the Quds Force and its proxies have suffered attacks and sabotage at the hands of the Israeli intelligence services. While Maj Gen Suleimani was focused on the Middle East, Mr Qaani has been involved in activities related to Pakistan and Afghanistan, where Tehran has a different set of priorities in dealing with the US. Unlike his predecessor, who spoke fluently with militia commanders, he does not speak Arabic. At the time of his appointment to the new role, the American Enterprise Institute described Mr Qaani as “uncharismatic and a less distinguished military commander than Suleimani”. Mr Qaani became the deputy commander of the Quds Force in 1997 when Maj Gen Suleimani became the chief. When he took over, he vowed to root out US influence from the Middle East in revenge for Suleimani's death. He was born in 1957 in the conservative and religious city of Mashhad in north-eastern Iran. He fought for the IRGCs during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.