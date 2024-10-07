Esmail Qaani: the head of Iran's elite foreign force is unaccounted for in Beirut

Brig Gen Esmail Qaani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, speaks at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of Iranian military commander Mohammad Hejazi, in Tehran in April 2022. Reuters

Brig Gen Esmail Qaani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, speaks at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of Iranian military commander Mohammad Hejazi, in Tehra Show more