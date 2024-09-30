Hassan Nasrallah's chosen successor has early advantage to take over a diminished Hezbollah

Senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine speaks during the funeral of Mohammed Nasser, a senior commander killed by an Israel strike in July. Mr Safieddine is expected to succeed Hassan Nasrallah as leader of the group. Reuters

