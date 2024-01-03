Blasts in Iran kill more than 100 during commemoration of Qassem Suleimani

At least 103 people have been killed in explosions close to where Iranian military leader Maj Gen Qassem Suleimani is buried, state media reported on Wednesday. Supporters had gathered to mark four years since his assassination by the US in Baghdad.

At least 171 others were injured by the back-to-back explosions about 700 metres from the Saheb Al Zaman mosque in Kerman, central Iran, where the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander is buried.

“The second explosion was one kilometre away from the shrine and was outside the path of pilgrims and inspection gates,” state media said.

Dozens of people have been taken to hospitals in the Kerman area, with several people injured in a stampede after the blasts.

Footage showed medical teams tending to the wounded near the mosque, where thousands of people had gathered to mourn the IRGC commander.

The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that two bombs were placed near the entrance to the tomb.

"This terrorist act will be followed by a powerful and crushing response from the security and military apparatuses in the shortest possible time," said Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi.

“The incident is a terrorist attack,” Rahman Jalali, the deputy governor of Kerman province, earlier told state TV.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosions.

Ambulances arrive at the scene. AFP

Qassem Suleimani

Maj Gen Suleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020, sending regional tensions soaring and prompting a flurry of rocket attacks on Iraqi military bases where US troops are stationed.

American drones fired three missiles at their convoy as it left Baghdad Airport.

Maj Gen Suleimani was killed, as were the Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis and several aides.

The assassination occurred during a long-running, low-level conflict between pro-Tehran militias and the US. It sparked fears of a direct military confrontation between the two.

The US said at the time that Maj Gen Suleimani was planning imminent action against US personnel in Iraq.

Five days after the killing, Iran fired missiles at an airbase in Iraq housing US troops and another near Erbil in the north, killing US troops.

The US military in Iraq has since regularly come under attack from rockets, drones and roadside bombs.

Iranian proxies in Iraq, who have escalated attacks since the start of the Israel-Gaza war on October 7, have called for the expulsion of US troops from Iraq.

Suleimani was the architect of Iran’s regional military activities and proxy groups.

He is revered as a national icon among supporters of Iran’s theocracy.

IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Suleimani after the death of his mother in Tehran in September, 2013. AFP

Maj Gen Suleimani helped establish several Iraqi Shiite militias and played a crucial role in raising support for Syrian President Bashar Al Assad's government after the 2011 uprisings against him turned into a civil war that escalated into a regional conflict.

He also maintained co-operation with Hamas as well as the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Before the anniversary, Iranians erected huge billboards in the streets commemorating Suleimani.

In Tehran, one billboard showed Suleimani kissing his mother's hand, while another portrayed him in uniform on a military frontline. Hundreds of mourners marched to the cemetery in the city of Kerman.

On Tuesday, Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations said Iran reserves its “legitimate right under international law to pursue legal proceedings to hold accountable and bring to justice perpetrators” of Suleimani’s killing.

A billboard in Tehran this week showing IRGC commander Qassem Suleimani kissing his mother's hand. EPA

Iraqis mourn 'leaders of victory'

In neighbouring Iraq, where Suleimani was killed alongside the militia leader Al Muhandis, some Iraqis have been mourning the death of the two men since Tuesday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani on Wednesday praised the two men as the “leaders of the victory” over ISIS for their role in co-ordinating operations between Shiite militias against the Sunni extremist group.

After meeting with their families to mark the anniversary, Mr Al Sudani said in a statement: “We recalled, with great respect, the generous sacrifice of the leaders of the victory and their comrades.

“They gave their lives and blood for the security and stability of Iraq,” said the prime minister, who came to power with the support of Iran-backed militias.

Mr Al Sudani did not mention the role played by the US-led coalition against ISIS in the war to destroy the group.

Iraq seeks to 'end presence' of US-led forces in country

Deputy Parliament Speaker Muhsin Al Mandalawi and senior military officials, including the Chief of the General Staff of the Iraqi Armed Forces Lt Gen Abdul Amir Yarllah joined militia leaders in trampling upon the US flag when visiting Najaf cemetery in southern Iraq to pay their respects to Al Muhandis.

Iran-backed militia groups commemorated the assassination late on Tuesday through the night until dawn on Wednesday.

Hundreds of militiamen, many of them in uniform, gathered at the spot where the missiles hit the convoy on the airport road. Life-sized statues of Suleimani and Al Muhandis were unveiled.

Iraqis mark the fourth anniversary of the killing of Qassem Suleimani and Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis. AFP

The mourners lit candles and placed flowers next to pictures of the two men, while some waved the Iraqi national flag and the flag of the umbrella organisation for Iran-backed militias in Iraq, known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, or PMF.

Some chanted anti-US slogans and vowed for revenge.

Addressing the crowd, PMF leader Faleh Al Fayadh said both men were “murdered by the treacherous American criminal”.

“We will not forget this crime and we will not stop mentioning it,” Mr Al Fayadh said.

“God willing, Iraq will be liberated from this rebellious group … these troops must leave,” he added, referring to US troops.