Israeli army says it carried out strike on Hezbollah's central headquarters

Live updates: Follow the latest from Israel-Gaza

The Israeli army said on Friday it struck Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue striking Hezbollah.

“A short while ago, the IDF conducted a precise strike on the central headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organisation, embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut,” the army said.

The Israeli military is checking if Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah was hit in the strike, one of the biggest to hit the southern area of the capital, Israeli Army Radio reported. Israeli TV networks reported that the Hezbollah leader was the target of the strike.

Two people were killed in the strikes and 74 were wounded according to Lebanon's ministry of health.

Mr Nasrallah's fate was not immediately known. A source close to Hezbollah told The National that Mr Nasrallah was “safe”, adding that a statement was coming out soon.

An official Hezbollah Telegram channel posted a video of Mr Nasrallah with the caption “O Allah, protect him with Your protection, support him with Your support, and assist him with Your assistance.”

Hezbollah is expected to publish a statement shortly.

AFP and Reuters reported that the Hezbollah chief was alive after the Israeli attack, citing a source close to the group. “Sayyed Nasrallah is fine,” the source said.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported a series of “violent” strikes by Israeli warplanes on the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh. Massive explosions were heard across the Lebanese capital, with smoke billowing over southern suburbs. Local media reported that at least 10 missiles struck the area.

The bombardment left massive craters where the buildings had once stood. Civil defence teams worked to put out fires on the ground before commencing with the search and rescue process.

Nearly every television seen through balconies and windows was set on news channels sharing images of the strike or the Hezbollah leader. People in cars leaned across their seats to yell for news into the vehicles of other motorists.

Drivers shouted: “Is it true they targeted Nasrallah?” One woman, wiped tears away as she scrolled through her phone in the passenger seat of a car.

Videos shared on social media showed scenes of chaos at the site of the strike, with several buildings completely flattened. A source close to Hezbollah told AFP that six buildings have been completely destroyed in the strike on the southern suburb of Dahieh. The death toll was not immediately known.

The strikes came soon after Mr Netanyahu vowed to continue targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon in his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, dampening hopes of a 21-day truce proposed by France and the US this week.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Israel's attacks on Beirut on Friday show it “does not care” about efforts to bring about a ceasefire. Mr Mikati's press office sent a statement while he was in New York for the UNGA.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Netanyahu said Israeli officials have met to discuss US proposals for a ceasefire in Lebanon and will continue talks in the coming days – just a day after his office and senior Israeli politicians rejected the prospect of a truce and vowed to press on with the offensive.

“This is an American-French proposal to which the Prime Minister did not even respond,” Mr Netanyahu's office said on Thursday, rejecting reports he had instructed the army to “tone down” attacks on Lebanon.

The statement came hours after Israel's army chief Lt Gen Herzi Halevi told troops to prepare for a possible ground invasion of Lebanon, where more than 700 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since Monday.

