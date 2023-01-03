Iraqi Shiites mark killing of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad

Iraqi Shiite leaders gathered in the capital, Baghdad, to mark the third anniversary of the killing of one of Iran’s top generals and a senior Iraqi militia leader in a US drone strike that heightened fears of military escalation in the region.

Qassem Suleimani, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020, following an order by former US President Donald Trump.

He was hailed as a hero in Iran and described as brave, charismatic and beloved by the troops.

Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq's Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces, was also killed in the strike.

On Monday evening, thousands of mourners joined Iraqi officials in a rally near the airport in Baghdad.

Their killing escalated tension in the region and brought the US and Iran to the brink of war.

Officials in the capital unveiled a new statue of Suleimani and Al Muhandis near the airport to mark the killing as posters of the dead men were held by mourners.

People hold photos of Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, deputy commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces, and Iranian general Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad, on Monday. AP

Candles were lit by mourners as others waved Iraqi and Iranian flags near the airport.

Although the Iraqi parliament denied that Tuesday is an official holiday, the provinces of Baghdad, Basra, Wasit, Dhi Qar, Muthanna and Diwaniyah in the south announced an official day off to mark the occasion.

It is expected that other Shiite majority provinces will join in and suspend official working hours. However, northern provinces with a Sunni majority have ignored the anniversary.

Iraqi militia leaders such as Iranian-backed militia chief Hadi Al Amiri and Asaib Ahl Al Haq’s Qais Khazali called for an end to the US presence in the country.

Former Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi visited the grave of Al Muhandis in the southern Shiite holy city of Najaf on Sunday.

His grave has become a magnet for Shiites vowing vengeance against the US. Al Muhandis was leader of Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah.

He was Suleimani’s top Iraqi aide and widely seen as Tehran’s man in Baghdad.

A woman lays flowers at the site where Qassem Suleimani and Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis were killed. AFP

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian pledged on Monday to continue working to achieve “justice against the perpetrators of the American assassination”.

Mr Amirabdollahian said Iran would work with Iraq on the investigation.

“All the documents have been completed, however, the last documents we need are the acceptance and official declaration from the Iraqi government that Gen Suleimani was an official guest of Iraq,” he said.

Suleimani was responsible for Iran's foreign operations and frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.