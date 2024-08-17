At least nine killed and five injured in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

At least nine people were killed, including two children, and five injured in an Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said.

The attack hit a residential building near the city of Nabatieh. The Israeli military claimed it was attempting to strike a Hezbollah weapons depot, although pro-Hezbollah media said most of the casualties were Syrian civilians.

About 550 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since a cross-border conflict began broke out in October in parallel with Israel's war on Gaza. While the majority of deaths have been Iran-backed Hezbollah members or allied fighters, dozens of civilians have also been killed.

Beirut has witnessed a flurry of diplomatic activity this week, with top US, French and Egyptian officials visiting the Lebanese capital in a bid to calm tensions.

The region is on high alert with Hezbollah vowing to respond to Israel's assassination of top commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut in late July, in a strike that also killed civilians.

Iran, Hezbollah's top backer, has also promised retribution for what is widely believed to be Israel's killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, hours after Mr Shukr's death. Israel has not commented on the strike that killed Mr Haniyeh and has not taken responsibility for the assassination.

It was hoped that the restart of the Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha could ease tensions. However, Hezbollah this week said it would respond to Israel's killing of Mr Shukr regardless of the outcome of the Doha negotiations.

The latest round of negotiations in the Qatari capital took place on Thursday and Friday. Israeli officials attended, but Hamas did not take part.

Hezbollah on Friday released a four-minute video showing fighters riding motorbikes through what appears to be a vast network of tunnels stocked with missiles, accompanied by excerpts of speeches by the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah.

US envoy Amos Hochstein flew to Lebanon this week, saying it was vital to take advantage of “this window for diplomatic action” to end Israel's war on Gaza and continuing hostilities along the Lebanon-Israel border. Mr Hochstein said he feared that escalations could spiral “out of control”.

