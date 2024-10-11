The scene of an Israeli air strike in central Beirut on Thursday. AP
The scene of an Israeli air strike in central Beirut on Thursday. AP

News

MENA

Low appetite for Lebanon ceasefire despite revival of peace efforts

Israel believed to be unwilling to give up opportunity to weaken Hezbollah, while the Iran-backed group is keen to be seen as standing firm, experts say

Nada Maucourant Atallah
Nada Maucourant Atallah

October 11, 2024