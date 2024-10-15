US could slow weapons to Israel unless it addresses Gaza humanitarian crisis, reports say

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/antony-blinken/" target="_blank">Antony Blinken</a> and Defence Secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lloyd-austin/" target="_blank">Lloyd Austin</a> have reportedly told <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> that weapons shipments could be impacted unless it <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/16/man-made-humanitarian-crisis-has-turned-gaza-into-the-abyss-warns-senior-un-official/" target="_blank">addresses the “deteriorating humanitarian situation”</a> in Gaza within 30 days. <i>Axios </i>and Israel's N12 news channel cited a letter that Mr Blinken and Mr Austin sent to their Israeli counterparts telling them that military assistance is potentially at risk due to the legal implications of giving such aid when international humanitarian law is being violated. “We are writing now to underscore the US government's deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, and seek urgent and sustained actions by your government this month to reverse this trajectory,” they wrote. The Pentagon, State Department, White House and National Security Council did not immediately comment. Mr Blinken and Mr Austin cited Section 620i of the Foreign Assistance Act National Security Memorandum 20 (NSM-20), which requires that parties receiving military assistance conduct themselves within international humanitarian law. “To reverse the downward humanitarian trajectory and consistent with its assurances to us, Israel must, starting now and within 30 days, act on the following concrete measures,” they wrote before listing bullet points of improvements the US would need to see in Gaza. Mr Blinken and Mr Austin said Israel would need to “surge all forms of humanitarian assistance” and “ensure that the commercial and Jordan Armed Forces corridors are functioning at full and continuous capacity”. They also said Israel must “end isolation of northern Gaza”. Israel <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/15/families-in-northern-gaza-refuse-to-leave-despite-israeli-siege/" target="_blank">has cut off the northern strip from the rest of Gaza</a> by enacting a siege with no food, water, medication or aid since October 1, and ordering forced mass displacement of the people remaining there. Three hospitals in the north are <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/wounded-left-to-die-as-israeli-forces-blockade-gaza-hospital-witnesses-say/" target="_blank">struggling to continue operations</a>, the World Health Organisation reported. Palestinians have shared experiences of coming under violence when trying to flee, and health officials have<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/14/four-killed-and-scores-injured-in-israeli-air-strike-on-gazas-al-aqsa-hospital-compound/" target="_blank"> reported dozens killed</a>. More than 43,300 people have been killed Gaza during Israel's military operations, the health ministry reported, after a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7 last year. More than 2 million people have been internally displaced. The Israeli Ministry of Defence declined to immediately comment on the letter. The threat by President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden/" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a>'s administration is a rare move against its staunch ally Israel, which it has stood by throughout its war amid a rising civilian death toll and risking a wider Middle East conflict. It is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/08/israel-gaza-war-death-toll-exceeds-120000-if-indirect-causes-are-included-study-finds/" target="_blank">estimated that the US has sent</a> a record $17.9 billion of military aid to Israel, despite much global and domestic criticism. Mr Biden's administration <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/05/10/reasonable-to-believe-israel-broke-international-law-in-gaza-us-state-department-says/" target="_blank">in May issued a review</a> that said it was “reasonable” Israel was violating international law, but deemed that “provision of defence articles” could continue as normal. Critics at the time <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/05/13/us-israel-report-untruthful-and-congress-must-step-in-on-rafah-rights-groups-say/" target="_blank">slammed the report</a> as “untruthful”. Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN on Monday evening that “the leverage we have given [Israel Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has been used in a way that is most destructive”. Jewish-American Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a Monday statement responding to images of Palestinians burning alive after an Israeli strike in Gaza that the Mr Netanyahu “clearly doesn't care about [US] concerns.” “The only time he's ever changed behaviour is when we've exerted our leverage. It's time to do that now.” The US last week told the UN Security Council that Israel must address “catastrophic conditions” that Palestinian civilians are experiencing in the besieged Gaza Strip, in another rare moment of American pressure on Israel to stop “intensifying suffering”. <i>Ellie Sennett in Washington and Lizzie Porter in Jerusalem contributed reporting</i>