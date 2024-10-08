Protesters at a pro-Palestinian rally in front of the White House in Washington on June 8. Bloomberg
Israel-Gaza war death toll exceeds 120,000 if indirect causes are included, study finds

Brown University says US has spent $22.76bn on military aid to Israel for war in Gaza and Middle East

Patrick deHahn
New York

October 07, 2024