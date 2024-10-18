More than 120 countries express alarm over Israeli actions against UNRWA

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
More than 120 countries have expressed alarm over Israeli actions against the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which have included draft legislation in the nation's parliament that could disrupt its operations.
The signatories, including the UAE, the UK, France, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar, warned of serious humanitarian, political and security risks if UNRWA's operations were interrupted or suspended, and reaffirmed their commitment to support the agency's ability to fulfil its mandate.
“UNRWA’s role is indispensable and irreplaceable. It is the cornerstone and backbone of humanitarian assistance to generations of Palestinian refugees through the provision of essential education, health, relief and social services programmes and emergency assistance in the occupied Palestinian territory, Jordan, Lebanon and the Syrian Arab Republic,” the nations said in a joint statement issued on Thursday.
Israel's parliament last week approved two bills aimed at ending UNRWA's work and privileges in the country. The first prohibits the UN agency from operating any institutions, providing services or conducting activities.
The second sets the expiration date of the treaty between Israel and UNRWA – first signed after the Arab-Israeli war in 1967 – as October 7, 2024, or on the bill's final approval. It also bans Israeli government agencies from contacting UNRWA, while stripping the agency's workers of the immunity and special rights granted to other UN personnel in Israel.
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said this week that the agency is close to a possible breaking point for its operations in the Gaza Strip due to increasingly complicated conditions.
“I will not hide the fact that we might reach a point that we won't be able any more to operate,” he told journalists at a news conference in Berlin. “We are very near to a possible breaking point. When will it be? I don't know. But we are very near of that.”
He said the agency was facing a combination of a financial and political threats to its existence, in addition to difficulties in day-to-day operations, as aid is even more desperately needed against the threat of disease and famine.
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
