UAE welcomes US comprehensive peace plan for Sudan

The UAE has welcomed a “Comprehensive Peace Plan” for Sudan announced by the US senior adviser for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, stressing its support for regional and international efforts to secure a ceasefire in the war-torn country.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the plan is built around five pillars: an immediate humanitarian truce; sustained humanitarian access and civilian protection; a permanent ceasefire; a political transition to a civilian-led government; and postwar reconstruction.

Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan was quoted in the statement as commending “the leadership of US President Donald Trump in preventing Sudan from sliding further into extremism, fragmentation, and a deepening humanitarian catastrophe”.

In January, Sheikh Shakhboot participated in the fifth Consultative Meeting on Enhancing Co-ordination of Initiatives and Peace Efforts in Sudan, which took place in Cairo.

The conflict in Sudan erupted in April 2023 when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the formerly allied paramilitary the Rapid Support Forces.

The war has created what the UN says is the world’s worst humanitarian and displacement crisis. Tens of thousands of people have been killed, and more than 13 million displaced. The UN has accused both warring parties of committing war crimes.

Sheikh Shakhboot underscored the UAE’s commitment to supporting regional and international efforts aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire and an unconditional humanitarian truce, as well as ensuring urgent, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan, the Foreign Ministry statement said.

“These steps are essential to paving the way for a transitional process that is independent of the warring parties and extremist groups, including those linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, and aligned with the aspirations of the Sudanese people for an independent, civilian-led government,” he said.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to working with the Quad, which also includes Egypt, the US and Saudi Arabia. He emphasised that an immediate ceasefire would strengthen continuing efforts to support a sustainable civilian political solution that places the interests of the Sudanese people above all else.

He expressed his appreciation to the US for convening the humanitarian conference and Quad meeting on February 3 in Washington as important steps to sustain momentum, given the protracted nature of the civil war and its devastating humanitarian consequences.

During the conference, the UAE announced that it would contribute a further $500 million to a humanitarian fund for Sudan.

UAE Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh said more than half of Sudan's population urgently requires aid and that the funds would help give civilians access to food, medical care, shelter and life-saving assistance.