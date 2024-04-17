UAE pledges $100 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan

The UAE has committed to providing $100 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and its neighbouring countries.

The pledge was made by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, Minister of State, at an international conference in Paris to support Sudan, where millions are on the brink of famine due to a civil war that has raged there for a year.

Sheikh Shakhboot used the platform to remind the international community of the importance of a return to the political process in Sudan in order to secure a ceasefire in the region.

"There must collaboration [from the international community] to facilitate the ending of the conflict and a resolution to the crisis to enhance the security and stability of Sudan and prevent further loss of life," said Sheikh Shakhboot, according to state news agency Wam on Wednesday.

The total amount of relief aid provided by the UAE, for those affected by the conflict has reached $150 million, which includes medical, food and relief supplies, Wam reported.

The UAE has also established a field hospital in Abéché city, in the Republic of Chad, with a cost of $20 million, the second hospital opened by the UAE to support Sudanese refugees.

The Paris conference, organised by France, Germany and the European Union, also saw donors pledge more than €2 billion ($2.1 billion) earlier in the week to those afflicted by the continuing conflict in Sudan.

The Sudanese civil war has led to the largest displacement crisis in the world, with more than nine million people forced to flee.

About 18 million people are also at risk of starvation.