Emirati Dr Nafea Al Yasi said the UAE is 'standing by our brothers and sisters in Gaza with actions'. Photo: Dr Nafea Al Yasi
'I would do it all over again': UAE doctor reflects on life-changing mission in Gaza

Dr Nafea Al Yasi says working in the besieged enclave has transformed his outlook on medicine and humanitarian work

Nour Ibrahim
October 27, 2024