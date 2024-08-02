UAE's Gallant Knight 3 operation provides 70 tonnes of aid to Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has provided 70 tonnes of aid to hundreds of families in the Gaza Strip as part of the country's Gallant Knight 3 operation.

Dozens of shelter tents were provided as part of the aid, to help families who have been displaced by the ongoing conflict in the region, state news agency Wam reported on Friday evening.

"Teams from Operation Gallant Knight 3 have set up dozens of shelter tents for families who have been forced to leave their homes due to the ongoing situation and continuous displacement across the Gaza Strip, offering temporary refuge under harsh conditions," stated Wam.

Parcels containing food and other essential items were also distributed to families as part of the aid package, to help them cope with food shortages and increased market prices.

Earlier in the week, the UAE evacuated sick and severely injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Abu Dhabi as part of an operation in a joint operation with the World Health Organisation.

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 39,480 with 91,128 wounded.

It follows the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7 in which 1,200 people were killed and 240 abducted.

