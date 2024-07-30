UAE evacuates 85 severely injured and sick Palestinians to Abu Dhabi

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has evacuated sick and severely injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Abu Dhabi as part of an operation in association with the World Health Organisation.

Eighty-five Palestinians, wounded and cancer patients, were evacuated, accompanied by 63 family members to Abu Dhabi from Ramon airport in Israel, through the Karam Abu Salem crossing, state news agency Wam reported.

“At this critical time, the urgency of our mission to evacuate injured Palestinians to Abu Dhabi cannot be overstated," said Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.

"This unprecedented route reflects the gravity of the situation and our resolute commitment to alleviating the suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip and to ensure the arrival and distribution of relief through all available means, including land, sea and air.

"This initiative stands as a testament to the UAE’s enduring and historic support for the Palestinian people, guided by our unwavering dedication to providing immediate relief and advancing peace in the face of immense adversity.”

The UAE has welcomed 709 patients from Gaza, along with 787 of their family members, to receive medical treatment, she said.

This follows a directive from President Sheikh Mohamed to provide care for 2,000 injured Gazans as well as those suffering from cancer.

“This significant scale-up in our efforts demonstrates our solidarity with the Palestinian people and our determination to alleviate their suffering and ensure urgent, sustainable, unhindered delivery of aid, at a wide scale and through all possible means," said Ms Al Hashimy.

"We remain resolute in our collaboration with international partners to ensure that our aid reaches those in desperate need."

The operation was welcomed by WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"We are thankful to the UAE for organising the evacuation of these patients to receive the urgent care they need," Dr Tedros said.

"We hope this paves the way for the establishment of evacuation corridors via all possible routes.

"Thousands of sick people are suffering needlessly. Above all, and as always, we call for a ceasefire."

The death toll in Israel's war with Gaza stands at 39,400 with 90,996 wounded.

It follows the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people.

