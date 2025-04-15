It is hoped the two projects will be a dramatic boost in the fight against cancer. Photo: Getty
It is hoped the two projects will be a dramatic boost in the fight against cancer. Photo: Getty

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi fighting cancer with new hi-tech facility and 90% cheaper treatment

Work on Middle East's first heavy ion therapy facility to begin in 2026, while cell therapy treatment costs are set to be slashed

Shireena Al Nowais

April 15, 2025