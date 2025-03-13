Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi plans out next 10 years of healthcare innovation

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/2024/02/15/cleveland-clinic-abu-dhabi-named-among-worlds-top-hospitals/" target="_blank">Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi</a> is mapping out the next decade of care for residents of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> as well as international patients, including growing its reputation abroad and becoming a centre of excellence for robotic surgery. During its 10 years, the hospital, which is home to about 5,700 caregivers representing 80 nationalities, has treated more than 6.8 million people and carried out more than 175,000 surgical procedures. Last year alone, the hospital received more than one million patients and performed more than 26,000 surgical procedures, with more than 10,000 international patients travelling to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> for specialised treatment. “It makes me feel very, very proud of what Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has achieved in just 10 years,” Dr Georges-Pascal Haber, the hospital's chief executive, told <i>The National, </i>as he set out his plans for the next decade<i>.</i> “It has been a journey of excellence, bringing complex care not only to Abu Dhabi and the UAE but to the entire region.” “The original mission of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was to provide world-class care closer to home,” Dr Haber said, noting that many Emirati patients used to travel abroad for advanced treatment. “Now, they can receive the same level of care – if not better – right here at home.” However, Dr Haber said the role of the hospital very quickly expanded and it became recognised as one of the top medical facilities globally, with the hospital registering a 35 per cent increase in its number of international patients over 2023 and 2024. “It quickly became clear that the entire region was looking for top-tier medical treatment,“ Dr Haber said. “Abu Dhabi has built a strong reputation for quality and excellence, attracting patients from across the region and even globally for complex procedures such as heart surgery, neurosurgery, transplants and cancer treatment. Last year, we treated around 10,000 international patients. In the first two months of this year, we have already set new records for international patient numbers.” The hospital's chief says he is committed to maintaining the standards set by Cleveland Clinics in Ohio, Florida and London. “I like to say that we provide the same level of care,” Dr Haber. “Sometimes, I’m proud to say, maybe even better.” Since opening in Abu Dhabi in 2015, the hospital has executed more than 800 transplants, 550 transcatheter valve replacements and at least 6,400 neurosurgical operations. Since it was opened in 2023, the hospital's Fatima bint Mubarak Centre<b> </b>has recorded more than 55,000 oncology clinic visits and performed in excess of 14,000 radiation treatment sessions, about 22,000 chemotherapy infusions and 14,000 imaging studies. The hospital has also introduced the UAE’s first fully robotic mastectomy and has been at the forefront of precision oncology, offering advanced genomic testing and personalised treatment plans. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is now recognised as a centre of excellence for several specialties by the Department of Health, including stroke care and cardiac surgery. Dr Haber has set his sights on achieving the same status on robotic surgery, with the hospital having performed more than 1,100 robotic surgical operations to date. “This is an area we will be expanding further,” he said. “I expect Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to become a global centre of excellence for robotic surgery. We will pioneer new techniques and help more patients worldwide through innovations such as remote surgery.” The hospital has also been at the forefront of clinical research, with 229 active studies and a total of 600 research projects in the past decade. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi still hopes to expand but Dr Haber is aware of how important the role of technology will be in the years ahead. “As we grow, we will also leverage technology,“ he said. “The world is facing a healthcare workforce shortage and we need to adapt. With an ageing population and increasing demand for health care, we must use technology to support our caregivers while ensuring we continue delivering compassionate care.” As Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi enters its second decade, it is focused on shaping the future of health care, combining medical expertise with cutting-edge technology to set new global standards. “The first 10 years have proven that we can provide high-level, world-class care,” Dr Haber said. “I think the next 10 years will be about defining the future of health care. Here in Abu Dhabi, we will be creating that future.” Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi said: “In Abu Dhabi, we believe that the health of our population is one of our greatest assets. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi plays a pivotal role in supporting our vision to create a world-class intelligent health system. "This milestone not only highlights the hospital's role as a catalyst for innovative health care but also demonstrates how strategic collaboration can transform patient care on a global scale."