Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi named among world's top hospitals

A new report names Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as the 42nd best hospital in the world.

The Abu Dhabi hospital jumped 29 places from last year's ranking in the latest Brand Finance Global Top 250 Hospitals report on academic medical centres.

Other UAE facilities Dubai Medical University Hospital, University Hospital Sharjah and The College of Medicine and Health Sciences were named among the hospitals between 101st and 250th on the list – hospitals outside the top 100 were listed alphabetically rather than by ranking.

"We are honoured to be recognised by Brand Finance as a leading global hospital," Dr Jorge Guzman, chief executive of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, told The National.

"Being ranked among the top 50 academic medical centres globally reflects our commitment to delivering world-class care to our patients in the UAE and wider region.

"As a pioneering destination for complex care, one of our key objectives is to continue advancing research and sharing knowledge and expertise within the healthcare community.

"These objectives are supported by our vision to be the best place to receive care by introducing cutting-edge technology and strengthening our multidisciplinary and compassionate approach. This vision has positioned us to be a key driver in the transformation of the healthcare landscape in the UAE and beyond.”

Last year, a dedicated cancer centre opened at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi with a team of 150 nurses, physicians and radiologists at its disposal.

The 19,000-square-metre facility has 32 examination rooms for multidisciplinary cancer consultation, 24 private infusion rooms for administering medications intravenously, two procedure rooms and an area devoted exclusively to women's oncology services.

It is is modelled on Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Centre in the United States.

Expert professionals were recruited from the US to help deliver world-class treatment in the Emirates.

While Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was the highest-ranked UAE hospital on the list, it was not the leading GCC facility.

That accolade went to King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, Saudi Arabia, which was named the 20th best in the world.

Several other Saudi Arabian hospitals made the top 100. These included King Saud Medical City (56), King Khalid University Hospital 64), National Guard Health Affairs (69), and King Fahd Medical City (95).

Qatar was also represented in the top 100, including the National Centre for Cancer Care and Research (58), Hamad Medical Corporation (82) and Al-Wakra Hospital (99).

Another GCC country represented in the list was Bahrain with King Hamad University Hospital filling 57th place.