Novel CAR T-cell therapies offering bespoke treatments are some of the most expensive to produce and deliver, making them out of reach for the majority of patients. AFP
Health

US firm aims to slash cost of cancer drugs that cost more than $1 million

Expensive CAR T-cell immunotherapy could plummet in price to bring life saving care to the masses

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

October 12, 2024

Beshara

