Israel and Lebanon lodge complaints against each other at UN Security Council

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel and Lebanon have lodged complaints against each at the UN Security Council as the risk of war between Israel and Hezbollah reaches a boiling point.

The Israeli military on Tuesday claimed it carried out a precise strike in Beirut against the Hezbollah commander responsible for Saturday's attack that killed 12 children and teenagers in the occupied Golan Heights.

Before the strike in Beirut, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Hezbollah of deliberately attacking civilians in Israel.

“Israel has the right and duty to protect its citizens and territory and will act accordingly,” Mr Katz wrote.

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib wrote that Israel does not have the right to self-defence in the Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria in 1967.

Mr Bou Habib denounced Israel's assertions of protecting the population in the Golan Heights as a “baseless display of political hypocrisy".

He accused Israel of aiming to prolong hostilities and trying to mislead the international community about its “illegal occupation of Arab lands".

The US and Israel have blamed Hezbollah for Saturday's attack on the Druze Arab town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights. Hezbollah has denied any connection to the attack.

During a visit to Majdal Shams on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised a “severe response", raising fears that the Gaza conflict could spill over into a wider regional war, despite international appeals for calm.

Mr Bou Habib repeated Lebanon’s commitment to the implementation of Resolution 1701 – the 2006 resolution aimed at ending the Israel-Hezbollah war – in its “entirety”.

He called on the 15-member Security Council to “compel Israel to abide by it and cease daily violations and hostilities against Lebanon".

In his letter, Mr Katz said Israel expects the Lebanese government to assert control over all its territory.

“The Lebanese Armed Forces must ensure that neither Hezbollah nor Palestinian terrorist groups are able to plan and execute attacks against Israel from Lebanon.”

Mr Katz called on the international community to hold Iran accountable for its role in these hostilities and urged the Security Council to designate Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorist organisations, enforcing the arms embargo stipulated in Security Council Resolution 1701.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday he does not think all-out war between Hezbollah and Lebanon is inevitable.

“While we've seen a lot of activity on Israel's northern border, we remain concerned about the potential of this escalating into a full-blown fight," Mr Austin said in the Philippines.

"And I don't believe that a fight is inevitable. I think that we'd like to see things resolved in a diplomatic fashion."

Kill Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Starring: Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Raghav Juyal Rating: 4.5/5



THE BIO Age: 30 Favourite book: The Power of Habit Favourite quote: "The world is full of good people, if you cannot find one, be one" Favourite exercise: The snatch Favourite colour: Blue

MEDIEVIL (1998) Developer: SCE Studio Cambridge

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Console: PlayStation, PlayStation 4 and 5

Rating: 3.5/5

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Console: PlayStation 2 to 5

Rating: 5/5

SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Almouneer

Started: 2017

Founders: Dr Noha Khater and Rania Kadry

Based: Egypt

Number of staff: 120

Investment: Bootstrapped, with support from Insead and Egyptian government, seed round of

$3.6 million led by Global Ventures



RESULTS 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 1 (PA) $49,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm Al Bastakiya Trial – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (D) 1,900m Winner El Patriota, Vagner Leal, Antonio Cintra 7.40pm Zabeel Turf – Listed (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,000m Winner Ya Hayati, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm Cape Verdi – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Althiqa, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm UAE 1000 Guineas – Listed (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Soft Whisper, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Bedouin’s Story, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor

Western Region Asia Cup Qualifier Results UAE beat Saudi Arabia by 12 runs Kuwait beat Iran by eight wickets Oman beat Maldives by 10 wickets Bahrain beat Qatar by six wickets Semi-finals UAE v Qatar Bahrain v Kuwait

Jordan cabinet changes In Raed Mozafar Abu Al Saoud, Minister of Water and Irrigation

Dr Bassam Samir Al Talhouni, Minister of Justice

Majd Mohamed Shoueikeh, State Minister of Development of Foundation Performance

Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Falah Abdalla Al Ammoush, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Basma Moussa Ishakat, Minister of Social Development

Dr Ghazi Monawar Al Zein, Minister of Health

Ibrahim Sobhi Alshahahede, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Environment

Dr Mohamed Suleiman Aburamman, Minister of Culture and Minister of Youth Out Dr Adel Issa Al Tawissi, Minister of High Education and Scientific Research

Hala Noaman “Basiso Lattouf”, Minister of Social Development

Dr Mahmud Yassin Al Sheyab, Minister of Health

Yahya Moussa Kasbi, Minister of Public Works and Housing

Nayef Hamidi Al Fayez, Minister of Environment

Majd Mohamed Shoueika, Minister of Public Sector Development

Khalid Moussa Al Huneifat, Minister of Agriculture

Dr Awad Abu Jarad Al Mushakiba, Minister of Justice

Mounir Moussa Ouwais, Minister of Water and Agriculture

Dr Azmi Mahmud Mohafaza, Minister of Education

Mokarram Mustafa Al Kaysi, Minister of Youth

Basma Mohamed Al Nousour, Minister of Culture

Company profile Company name: Fasset

Started: 2019

Founders: Mohammad Raafi Hossain, Daniel Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $2.45 million

Current number of staff: 86

Investment stage: Pre-series B

Investors: Investcorp, Liberty City Ventures, Fatima Gobi Ventures, Primal Capital, Wealthwell Ventures, FHS Capital, VN2 Capital, local family offices