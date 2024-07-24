Elon Musk was thanked by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, for providing the Starlink internet service at the UAE field hospital in Gaza. Reuters
Sheikh Abdullah thanks Elon Musk for Starlink internet service in Gaza field hospital

Starlink service has played a key role in providing care at the hospital

The National
24 July, 2024