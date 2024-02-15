SpaceX's Starlink internet service to be introduced at Gaza's Emirati field hospital

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UAE is to introduce SpaceX's Starlink internet service at its field hospital in the Gaza Strip in order to provide live video medical consultations to patients in the besieged enclave.

The use of Elon Musk's high-tech satellite system will help healthcare professionals deliver crucial care in Gaza, which has been hit by communication blackouts since the Israeli attacks began on October 7.

Frequent power cut have also hampered efforts to co-ordinate much-needed aid to the Palestinian people facing a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the UAE was working with international partners to deliver the advanced technology at the 150-bed facility, including Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Boston Children's Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Foundation in the United States.

The ministry reiterated the importance of providing reliable high-speed internet to support medical care.

How UAE field hospital in Gaza is treating injured Palestinians

The field hospital was established in December to help ease the significant pressure placed on Gaza's health service by a conflict now in its fifth month.

More than 3,500 patients have already been treated at the hospital, which is used for general surgery and orthopaedics, and offers anaesthetic services and intensive care for children and adults.

It also offers internal medicine, dentistry, family medicine and psychiatric treatment.

It is being operated with the support of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Emirates Red Crescent.

Read More People start leaving Gaza's Nasser Hospital after Israeli siege

Last week, a 100-bed floating hospital set sail from the UAE to provide medical support to Palestinian patients affected by the war in Gaza.

The repurposed vessel – which has 100 medical and administrative staff on board – will remain docked off the coast of the Egyptian city of Al Arish to support relief efforts for Gaza.

The hospital has operating rooms, intensive care facilities, a laboratory, a pharmacy and medical warehouses.

The vast ship, which sailed from Khalifa Port, also boasts an evacuation plane and boat and fully equipped ambulances to transport patients.

The additional medical support provides a vital lifeline as war rages on.

The death toll in Gaza stands at more than 28,500, with more than 68,000 people injured.

What is Starlink?

The antenna of the Starlink satellite-based broadband system donated by the US tech billionaire Elon Musk in Izyum, Ukraine. AFP

Starlink is a satellite constellation service that provides internet access using satellites that orbit the planet at between 200km and 2,000km.

For perspective, the International Space Station orbits at 408km, while the Hubble Space Telescope is at 547km.

The service provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet. Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Satellite internet is a viable option compared to regular internet services. For instance, to have access to the internet using a 5G or any broadband connection, a device must be within range of a cell tower.

The closer a user is to the cell tower, the better and faster the connection should be. With a satellite, you can gain access to the internet even in the middle of nowhere.