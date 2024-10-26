Israel arrests medics and patients at Kamal Adwan Hospital as north Gaza siege intensifies

Israel intensified its siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza on Saturday, carrying out mass arrests of medical staff and patients, even as its military struck targets in Iran in a much-anticipated retaliatory attack. Israeli forces arrested all male medical staff as well as several sick and wounded patients after storming the hospital compound, the Palestinian health ministry in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/25/women-and-children-among-dozens-killed-as-israel-targets-homes-in-south-gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> said. The women were held in a room inside the hospital without water or food, it said. The attacks on Kamal Adwan, northern Gaza’s last functioning hospital, came as Israel pressed on with its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/22/gazans-forced-to-abandon-their-dead-under-heavy-israeli-fire-in-north/" target="_blank">22-day siege in the north</a> of the enclave, which UN human rights chief Volker Turk called “one of the darkest moments” of the conflict. On Friday, Gaza's health ministry said Israeli forces stormed the hospital in the Jabalia camp, where it launched a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/24/does-israel-face-a-never-ending-military-operation-in-gaza/" target="_blank"> major operation earlier this month.</a> That raid left two children dead after the hospital’s generators stopped and the oxygen station was targeted. The ministry also accused Israeli forces of detaining hundreds of members of staff, patients and displaced people during the raid. It said among those trapped at the hospital in Beit Lahia were 190 patients, as well as their companions, and 70 staff. During the raid, Israeli forces ordered patients to move down to the main courtyard, the Wafa news agency reported. Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, the head of the hospital, said on Thursday that all of its departments had come under direct shelling, describing the situation as extremely “tragic and terrifying.” “Instead of receiving aid, we are receiving tanks,” he said in a video statement. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/26/tehran-rocked-by-explosions-as-israel-claims-it-has-launched-attack/" target="_blank">The Israeli military </a>said it was operating near the hospital because terrorists were in the area. Late on Friday, World Health Organisation director general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said three health workers and another employee had been injured and 44 detained, with four ambulances damaged. Kamal Adwan hospital “is still under siege, but we managed to get in touch with the staff”, Dr Ghebreyesus said on X, after an earlier post about losing communication with the staff. He said the WHO and partner agencies had reached the hospital late on Wednesday night and transferred 23 patients and 26 caregivers to the Palestinian territory's main Al Shifa Hospital. “Kamal Adwan Hospital has been overflowing with close to 200 patients – a constant stream of horrific trauma cases,” he said on X. “We urge for hospitals, health workers and patients to be protected. Ceasefire!” The siege and attacks on health workers occurred just hours after the WHO-led mission, which delivered essential supplies to keep the facility operational and took critical patients to Al Shifa Hospital, he said.