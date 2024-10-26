Tehran rocked by explosions as Israel claims it has launched attack

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Tehran was rocked by explosions in the early hours of Saturday as Israel's military said it had launched strikes against Iran.

Shortly after a number of blasts were heard in the Iranian capital, Israel's military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari issued a video statement in which he said that "in response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran” the Israeli military was "conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran”.

"The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7 – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil," he said.

Iranian state media reported explosions in Tehran after Israel announced striking Iran's capital.

"In the early hours of Saturday, several explosions were heard in Tehran," Iranian news agency Irna said. "The cause of the sounds are not known yet."

Mehr news agency said: "Reports suggest that some of the loud sounds were cause by the operation of air defence systems."

According to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-linked Fars news agency, several military bases in the west and south-west of Tehran were targeted by Israel.

Civilian aircraft-tracking website Flightradar24 showed that no commercial planes were approaching Tehran around the time of the attack and after.

On October 1, Iran fired about 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. Retaliation has been expected ever since.

The strike follows weeks of speculation about how and when Israel would retaliate attack and comes after an alleged leak of classified US intelligence documents describing Israel's preparations for a strike.

US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said Washington understood that "Israel is conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Iran as an exercise of self-defense and in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1st".

News outlets NBC and CBS quoted an anonymous US official who said the Israeli strike had not targeted oilfields or nuclear sites in Iran.

