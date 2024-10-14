Funerals to be held in Iraq and Iran for IRGC general killed alongside Hezbollah leader Nasrallah

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The body of Iranian military commander Abbas Nilforoushan, who was killed in an Israeli air strike alongside Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, will be flown to Iraq on Monday for an official funeral, an Iraqi official said.

Mahmoud Al Rubaie, a media official affiliated with the Iran-backed armed group Asaib Ahl Al Haq, said the ceremony would take place in the Shiite holy city of Karbala. The body will then be moved to the Iranian holy city of Mashhad, the country’s state-run Sepah news agency reported.

Another ceremony will take place at Imam Hossein Square in Tehran on Tuesday before Brig Gen Nilforoushan, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is buried on Thursday in his hometown of Isfahan, his hometown, Sepah added.

On Friday, the IRGC said his body was recovered from the site of the September 27 Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold.

In retaliation for the attack, Iran fired about 200 missiles at Israel on October 1. The barrage was also a response for the assassination in July of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Israel has admitted it carried out the Beirut strike but has not commented on Mr Haniyeh's death in Tehran, where he attended the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Israel said several airbases were hit in the Iranian missile barrage, but the attack appeared to do little damage to infrastructure, with military operations unaffected. Most of the missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defence systems, with the country aided by allies including the US.

Israel has threatened to retaliate, leaving the region on edge. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the response would be "lethal, precise and surprising".

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Baghdad on Sunday and said the region was "facing extremely dangerous challenges". There is a "possibility of escalation and conflicts", with the fighting in Gaza and Lebanon at risk of leading to a "full-fledged war throughout the entire region", he added.