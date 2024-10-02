Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder holds a press briefing at the Pentagon, providing an update on the Iranian missile attack on Israel, saying that Israel intercepted most of the missiles. AFP
US military helped Israel to intercept Iranian missiles

American military co-ordinated closely with Israeli forces to help defend against attack, White House says