Iran launches drones and missiles at Israel in major escalation

Iranian drones and missiles have been launched toward Israel, marking a major escalation in the Middle East that threatens to lead to an all-out war between the two countries.

Iran has vowed retaliation for an Israeli attack on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed two senior commanders and other members of its elite force.

"Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has announced firing dozens of drones and missiles toward the positions of the Zionist regime in the occupied Palestinian territories", Iran's state-run news agency Irna reported.

"The strikes are in response to numerous crimes committed by the Zionist regime, including an attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus", it added.

Israel said it was prepared for the strike, confirming that Iran has launched a number of drones. Army spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said it would take several hours for the aircraft to arrive.

“Iran has launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from its territory towards the State of Israel,” Mr Hagari confirmed.

“Continue to act responsibly and calmly, as you have done so far, and be sure to follow the guidelines. The [military] is prepared and ready across all its defensive and offensive systems; we have prepared for a variety of scenarios in advance.”

Israel's airport authority said the country's airspace would close from 12.30am.

Two Iran-backed militia sources in Iraq told The National that drones will be fired soon from Yemen and Syria. Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Hezbollah group fired dozens of Katyusha rockets into an air and missile defense headquarters situated in the Israel-occupied Golan Heights overnight Sunday morning.

Emergency personnel extinguish a fire at the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus after it was hit by an Israeli air strike. AFP

Heavy drone activity was also reported in Iraq, residents in different parts of Iraq told The National.

The drones were heard in the provinces of Basra, Maysan and Nasiriyah in southern Iraq, residents said. They were also heard in Sulaymaniyah province in the north.

Iraq has closed its airspace, Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi, Iraq's Minister of Transport announced in a statement. Lebanon and Jordan also closed their airspace.

In Washington, the White House confirmed that Iran launched the attack.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said “Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel. President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet them this afternoon at the White House.

“His team is in constant communication with Israel as well as other partners and allies," he added.

“This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad.”

Retired general Amos Yadlin, interviewed on Israel TV, said the drones were equipped with 20kg of explosives each and that Israel's air defences were ready to shoot them down.

Tehran warned that should Israel make “another mistake”, the response will be “considerably more severe”, Iran’s mission to the UN said in a statement posted on the social platform X.