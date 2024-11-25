Who is Amos Hochstein, the US envoy pushing for ceasefire in Israel-Hezbollah war?

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/21/lebanon-seeking-us-guarantees-to-ensure-israel-respects-its-sovereignty-sources-say/" target="_blank">Amos Hochstein's</a> official job title is wordy: special presidential co-ordinator for global infrastructure and energy security. The lengthy name gives little indication of the key role he has played in US President<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/20/biden-celebrates-82nd-birthday-but-wont-be-americas-oldest-president-for-long/" target="_blank"> Joe Biden's administration</a> as it pushes for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. For much of the past four years, Mr Hochstein has been Mr Biden's primary point person for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/22/lebanese-officials-told-of-extensive-co-ordination-between-biden-and-trump-teams-to-end-israel-hezbollah-war/" target="_blank">Israel and Lebanon</a>, helping to negotiate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/2022/10/12/top-israeli-security-officials-back-maritime-deal-with-lebanon/" target="_blank">an agreement</a> in 2022 that established a maritime boundary between the countries, which do not have diplomatic ties. After October 7 last year, he shuttled between the two nations trying, unsuccessfully, to prevent a conflict from breaking out between Israel and Hezbollah. In recent months, he has pushed the warring sides to agree to a ceasefire. At first glance, Mr Hochstein might seem like an unusual choice to lead mediation efforts. He was born in Jerusalem to American parents and served in the Israeli military in the early 1990s. He has held numerous positions in Washington, including working as a congressional aide and foreign policy adviser to Democratic members of the House foreign affairs committee. During Barack Obama's administration, he rose to assistant secretary of state for energy resources. He has also spent time as a lobbyist and executive at a liquefied natural gas company. The father of four is often seen at international events in a well-fitting suits with slicked-back hair, working crowds with ease. It is that ability to connect that some say makes him a skilled negotiator. “He develops trust with his interlocutors on both sides, he's had this uncanny ability to develop the trust of the Lebanese leaders, as well as the Israeli leaders,” said Edward Gabriel, president of the American Task Force on Lebanon and a former US ambassador to Morocco. Mr Gabriel, whose organisation works to promote strong relations between the US and Lebanon, said Mr Hochstein was not a “typical” negotiator and possessed an ability to hear the arguments of both sides and to cut to the chase of what they want. “He tries to construct a win-win case,” Mr Gabriel told <i>The National</i>. “He's able to deliver messages as well and when he communicates, he does it with great sincerity for the job.” Mr Hochstein also has the trust of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Mr Biden,</a> Mr Gabriel said, something that gives him clout and manoeuvrability when speaking to Israeli and Lebanese leaders. In the past two months, Mr Hochstein has worked hard to secure a deal between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/25/israel-and-hezbollah-close-to-a-ceasefire-deal-but-caution-persists-amid-military-escalation/" target="_blank">Hezbollah and Israel</a> that would end the fighting and lead Hezbollah to retreat to the north of the Litani River, a key requirement of UN <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/08/un-resolution-1701-fit-for-purpose-or-total-failure/" target="_blank">Security Council Resolution 1701</a>. The ceasefire proposal calls for a two-month truce, during which Israel would withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon within the first seven days and Hezbollah fighters would move north, while Lebanese soldiers would move into the border area. A US-led committee would be established during that period to oversee a permanent ceasefire, which would involve UN peacekeepers in Lebanon (Unifil), Lebanese and Israeli officials, and representatives from countries including the UK and Germany, according to sources and the draft proposal seen by <i>The National</i>. “I'm sure he wants to do this for the President, but he's been very smart in making sure that he works closely with the incoming administration, the [Donald] Trump administration,” Mr Gabriel said. “He has a back channel, I'm sure, to them, and it's really shown in terms of president-elect Trump, President Biden, [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Lebanese all coming together on this deal.”