US special envoy Amos Hochstein has held talks in Israel and Lebanon in an effort to bring an end to the war. AFP
Who is Amos Hochstein, the US envoy pushing for ceasefire in Israel-Hezbollah war?

Hochstein benefits from an ability to foster trust among Lebanese and Israeli leaders, expert says

Willy Lowry
Washington

November 25, 2024

