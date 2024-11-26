Biden announces ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a ceasefire deal has been reached between Israel and Lebanon, ending a brutal conflict with Hezbollah that has killed more than 3,700 people and seen entire Lebanese villages wiped off the map.

Mr Biden said the truce is set to begin at 4am local time on Wednesday, noting that the agreement is designed to become a permanent cessation of hostilities.

The Prime Minister's Office of Israel said the Security Cabinet approved the ceasefire 10-1 vote. The war in Lebanon has raged since October 8, 2023 when Hezbollah intervened in Israel’s war on Gaza that followed the Hamas attacks of October 7.

Mr Biden said Hezbollah had been planning on a Hamas-style invasion of northern Israel via tunnels that have now been destroyed by Israeli forces.

"What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organisations will not be allowed, I emphasise will not be allowed, to threaten the security of Israel again," Mr Biden said from the Rose Garden of the White House.

A senior US administration official said that over the next 60 days, Israeli troops who are occupying territory in Lebanon will execute a phased withdrawal as the Lebanese army and state security forces deploy to take control of their own territory. Lebanese and Israeli displaced civilians would then be able to return to their homes.

"The announcement today will cease the fighting in Lebanon and secure Israel from the threat of

Hezbollah and other terrorist organisations operating from Lebanon," Mr Biden said separately in a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron.

France and the US have committed to building up the strength and capacity of the Lebanese Armed Forces and will work to secure economic development in Lebanon to "advance stability and prosperity in the region", the two leaders said.

Mr Biden said that in the coming days, the US would make another push to reach a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal in Gaza with assistance from Turkey, Egypt and Qatar.

The ceasefire marks the first time since November 2023 that there has been a reduction in violence. The last time was a four-day break in fighting between Israel and Hamas to allow for the exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Hanin Ghaddar, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the latest ceasefire marks a "good achievement" for the Biden administration and one that will boost the outgoing President's legacy.

"It raises his legacy in the sense that he stopped the war,” said Ms Ghaddar, whose research focuses on Hezbollah and Shiite politics in the Levant. “The ceasefire did not benefit Hezbollah. The ceasefire was kind of a surrender by Hezbollah.”

Ms Ghaddar said the broad contours of the agreement were sound but its efficacy would only be proven by its implementation. For the deal to succeed, Ms Ghaddar said the monitoring group outlined in the agreement must ensure that Hezbollah cannot regroup and funnel weapons in through ports of entry.

The ceasefire talks between Hezbollah and Israel mediated by US envoy Amos Hochstein.

Mr Biden said no US troops would be deployed in southern Lebanon.

