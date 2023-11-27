Israel-Hamas truce enters final day with more hostages due to be released

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The four-day truce between Israel and Hamas entered its final day on Monday, with another group of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees due to be exchanged amid mounting calls for an extension of the pause in fighting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to resume Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip with “all our might” once the temporary ceasefire expires at 7am local time on Tuesday but Hamas on Sunday announced it was seeking to prolong the temporary truce.

US President Joe Biden has backed extending the pause, saying it allows for the delivery of “critically needed” aid to Gaza and the recovery of hostages. International mediators led by the US, Egypt and Qatar are working to try to extend the pause in Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip that have killed almost 15,000 people, according to the enclave's Health Ministry.

Read More UAE aid lorries carrying 247 tonnes of food enter Gaza Strip

Israel has previously said it would agree to an additional day’s pause for every 10 hostages released by Hamas. In return, it would free 30 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Thirty-nine teenage Palestinian detainees were released by Israel on Sunday, taking the total freed since the truce began to 117.

Among them was four-year-old Abigail Edan, an Israeli-American who saw her parents being killed by Hamas fighters during their October 7 attack on southern Israel.

“What she endured is unthinkable,” Mr Biden said on Sunday.

On Monday, Mr Netanyahu's office said it had received and was reviewing a list of hostages scheduled for release. Monday's exchange is the last currently scheduled and if fighting resumes on Tuesday it is unknown when any additional releases might come.

The truce that began on Friday marks the first pause in fighting in the seven weeks since Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages into Gaza.

Under the terms of the deal between Israel and Hamas, 50 women and child hostages held by the militant group will be exchanged for 150 Palestinians held by Israel. So far, Hamas has released 39 hostages.

In the weeks since October 7, the Israeli military has flattened much of Gaza through an intense bombing campaign and mounted a ground offensive in the north.

About 14,800 Palestinians have been killed, Gaza health authorities say, with thousands more feared dead, thought to be trapped in the rubble of destroyed buildings, and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Hamas on Sunday said it had released 13 Israelis, three Thais and one with Russian citizenship. The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed it had successfully transferred them from Gaza.

Palestinians gave the freed detainees a jubilant reception in Ramallah, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israa Al Jaabis told The National she had been treated “poorly” while in prison.

Omar Abdullah Al Hajj, 17, another detainee released on Sunday, told Reuters he had been kept in the dark about what was happening in the outside world.

“I can't believe I'm free now but my joy is incomplete because we still have our brothers who remain in prison and then there is all the news about Gaza that I am having to learn about now,” said the man accused by Israel of belonging to the Islamic Jihad militant group.

Hostages leave Gaza and Palestinian detainees leave jail – in pictures