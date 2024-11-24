Israel intensifies Lebanon ground attacks despite diplomatic push to end war

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/live-israel-gaza-aid-trucks-un/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> A Lebanese soldier was killed and 18 others injured in an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> strike on an army centre between Tyre and Naqoura in southern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> on Sunday, as Israel intensified ground attacks to secure several points along the border. This comes as Israeli forces were attempting to encircle the southern town of Naqoura and position itself in Bayyada, a strategic location in the western sector of the border, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA). Bayyada, which overlooks the coastline between Naqoura and Tyre, is located approximately eight kilometres from the border. Ground clashes along the southern border have intensified in recent days, despite a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/21/lebanon-seeking-us-guarantees-to-ensure-israel-respects-its-sovereignty-sources-say/" target="_blank"> US-brokered peace </a>push reaching a critical stage in a reportedly positive atmosphere. Israel has repeated that any ceasefire negotiation with Lebanon will be held “under fire”, which analysts have described as a way to leverage negotiations while inflicting maximum damage to Hezbollah. On September 23, Israel escalated a month-long border conflict into an<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/23/israeli-airstrike-central-beirut-basta/" target="_blank"> intense air campaign </a>against Lebanon, followed by a ground invasion a week later. It claims that its military objective is to “degrade Hezbollah,” and allow tens of thousands of displaced people from the northern frontier to return safely to their homes. More than 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in two months of full-scale war. The Israeli army launched a significant ground incursion into southern Lebanon on Friday, reaching Deir Mimas, a southern Lebanese town about 2.5 kilometres from the border with Israel that overlooks the Litani River. “The Israeli enemy army entered the town of Deir Mimas (on Friday) and positioned itself on the outskirts of the town," George Nakad, head of the Deir Mimas municipality, which has been largely emptied of residents, said. Heavy fighting was also reported in the town of Khiam, about 6km from the border. The NNA said Israeli forces had used “all forms of weapons” in a week-long campaign to capture the town. Khiam is considered a strategic gateway for a rapid ground incursion, the agency added. Hezbollah had “thwarted Israeli attempts” to capture Khiam, NNA reported, saying its fighters launched “swarms of drones and rocket salvos” on Saturday, targeting Israeli troops. Over the past two days, Hezbollah claimed it had attacked Israeli positions in and around the town about 20 times. Israel has also escalated its air attacks across Lebanon, specifically on central Beirut, with four strikes in a week.<b> </b>On Sunday, Israeli air strikes hit the Kafaat neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs, about an hour after eviction warnings were issued, NNA reported. The latest attack targeted the Basta neighbourhood in the early hours of Saturday, killing at least 29 and injuring 77. Hezbollah chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/29/naim-qassem-chosen-as-hezbollah-leader-after-israeli-killing-of-hassan-nasrallah/" target="_blank">Naim Qassem</a> on Wednesday warned Israel against launching further air strikes on Beirut, stressing that further attacks would result in retaliation against Tel Aviv. Hezbollah claimed 38 attacks on Sunday, including a strike on “a military target in Tel Aviv,” as part of an operation “in retaliation for the strike on Beirut and “the massacres committed against civilians”. It also claimed, for the first time an attack on the Ashdod naval base, some 150 kilometres away from the Lebanon-Israel border. Israeli media reported that about 150 projectiles were fired from Lebanon. Hezbollah rockets targeting Haifa caused light shrapnel injuries to at least two people, according to Magen David Adom, Israel's rescue organisation. Two additional people were also injured in a rocket attack on central Israel. The escalation in violence and cross-border attacks comes in the backdrop of renewed Western-led diplomatic efforts to end the war. US envoy Amos Hochstein was in Lebanon and Israel this week for crucial meetings aimed at finalising a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. The talks to end the war between Hezbollah and Israel were described as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/20/ceasefire-israel-hezbollah-war/" target="_blank">“positive”</a>, despite crucial<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/20/ceasefire-israel-hezbollah-war/" target="_blank"> sticking points</a>. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that any ceasefire negotiations with Lebanon will be conducted “under fire”. European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, called for an “immediate ceasefire” during his visit to Beirut on Sunday. The Lebanese army, which has largely remained on the sidelines of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, added that the centre in Al Amariya sustained severe damage. Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Sunday labelled Israel’s attack on an army centre in the town of Al Amiriya in southern Lebanon as a rejection of any potential ceasefire. The attack represented “a direct and bloody message rejecting all efforts to reach a ceasefire, to bolster the Lebanese army's presence in the south and to implement UN resolution 1701,” Mr Mikati said on X. The Israeli army later said it “expresses regret over the incident and emphasizes that its operations are directed solely against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, not the Lebanese Armed Forces." "The incident is under review," it added in the statement. Sarit Zehavi, founder and president of Alma, an Israeli think tank focused on northern security, said Israel's objective is “to degrade Hezbollah's capabilities as much as possible” in the absence of a ceasefire or a disarmament agreement for Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. She stressed that Israel was not running out of targets in Lebanon. “You can see that by Israel Defense Forces operations anywhere in Lebanon, like Beirut or the attack on the border crossing in Beqaa. IDF forces are still finding Hezbollah munitions that it is launching at us,” she said. “I think the lesson we learnt from October 7 was that we cannot tolerate a situation where on one side of the border there is an armed militia fully prepared to attack us," Ms Zehavi added, referring to the fear among Israelis.