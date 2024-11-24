A damaged military vehicle lies at the scene of an Israeli air strike that targeted a Lebanese Army post in Amriyeh in southern Lebanon on November 24. AFP
A damaged military vehicle lies at the scene of an Israeli air strike that targeted a Lebanese Army post in Amriyeh in southern Lebanon on November 24. AFP

News

MENA

Israel intensifies Lebanon ground attacks despite diplomatic push to end war

Ground clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border have intensified in strategic positions as Israel vows to negotiate 'under fire'

Middle East Today

