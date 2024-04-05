Notorious Iraqi extremist killed in suicide bombing in Syria

A notorious Iraqi extremist leader has been killed in a suicide bombing in Syria's rebel-held north-west, it was revealed on Friday.

Abu Maria Al Qahtani was killed in an attack by an ISIS fighter "using an explosive belt", said former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), which rules Syria's last remaining rebel bastion, on its affiliated Amjad media outlet.

Al Qahtani, whose real name was Maysar Ali Musa Abdallah Al Juburi, "was killed and two of his companions seriously injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.

🇸🇾 #Syria 📍#Idlib



🚨 One of the prominent leader of HTS Abu Maria al Kahtani claimed to be assasinated in Sarmada town of Idlib. pic.twitter.com/vxnPUyBXKd — Journalite (@journaIite) April 4, 2024

The UK-based watchdog, which has a network of sources in Syria, did not provide further details about the identity of the suicide bomber.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for Al Qahtani's killing.

He was one of the founders of Al Nusra Front, a former Al Qaeda offshoot in Syria that later renamed itself Hayat Tahrir Al Sham.

READ MORE Syrian army shelling kills at least five civilians in Idlib

The US designated HTS a terrorist organisation and the group has long been targeted by Syrian government and Russian forces.

It rules about half of Idlib province and parts of neighbouring Hama, Aleppo and Latakia.

Al Qahtani was an insurgent who fought US forces in Iraq following the invasion of Iraq in 2003. He moved to Syria after the 2011 uprising to join insurgents fighting government troops.

He has been under US sanctions since 2012, with the Treasury accusing him of having travelled to Syria in 2011 to spread Al Qaeda ideology, before occupying leading roles in Al Nusra Front.

He was killed shortly after being released from an HTS prison, where he had been detained for seven months on charges of collaborating with an enemy party, the war monitor said.

On March 7, HTS acquitted and released Al Qahtani.

The extremist group competes with Turkey-backed mainstream rebel groups, which also control large parts of territory near the border with Turkey in north-western Syria.

Syria has been ravaged by 13 years of civil war in which more than half a million people have been killed and millions more displaced.